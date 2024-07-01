Having a robot that mops and vacuums can transform your cleaning routine, freeing you from tedious tasks and giving you more time to enjoy other activities. The iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ available at Costco is the perfect solution to effortlessly keep your home spotless.

Forget about sweeping and mopping manually, this robot does it all for you, it is ideal for removing dust, dirt and stains, leaving your floors sparkling. Priced at $12,999 including shipping, this innovative device is an investment worth every penny.

You can schedule and control your Roomba Combo i5+ from anywhere using Wi-Fi connectivity. Clean when you’re not at home, ensuring you always return to a spotless home, plus it’s compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Control your robot with simple voice commands, making cleaning even more convenient.

With advanced functions, voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity, this robot will become your best ally in daily cleaning. Save time and energy while enjoying impeccable floors every day, know their details and don’t miss this opportunity that the company that operates through current memberships has for you.

Features of the iRobot Roomba Combo i5+

◉ The Roomba Combo i5+ combines the function of vacuuming and mopping in a single device, guaranteeing complete cleaning of your floors.

◉ Roomba Combo i5+’s advanced four-stage cleaning system ensures deep vacuuming and effective mopping.

◉ Equipped with iRobot OS technology, the Roomba Combo i5+ learns your cleaning habits and schedules.

◉ Recognizes pollen season and suggests additional cleaning sessions to keep your home allergen-free.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Specifications

◉ Tank: 210 ml

◉ Brand: iRobot

◉ Type: Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

◉ Model: i557020

◉ Dimensions: Width: 34 cm, Length: 34 cm, Height: 9 cm

◉ Weight: 4 kg

◉ Color: Black

◉ Contents: A vacuum cleaner with a canister