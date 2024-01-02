The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched its first unified traffic campaign for the year 2024 under the slogan “Safe Driving for Bicycle Users,” with the aim of enhancing traffic awareness among this category, by emphasizing the necessity of adhering to instructions and following the necessary guidelines for traffic safety on the roads.

The campaign comes within the framework of the Ministry’s continuous endeavor to spread awareness and traffic culture among motorbike, electric and bicycle drivers, with the aim of reducing wrongful phenomena and behaviour, giving all road users their rights to use it to achieve the highest levels of safety, and raising the level of compliance with traffic regulations and laws.

The head of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, said that the campaign will continue throughout the first quarter of 2024, as it is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with all strategic partners from ministries, federal and local bodies, and many agencies concerned with traffic safety in the country, with the aim of Reaching the largest segment of society, by broadcasting awareness messages in three different languages: Arabic, English and Urdu on various social media platforms.

Al Harithi explained that the campaign includes sending awareness messages to bicycle users urging them to adhere to traffic laws, security and safety requirements, and not drive in a way that poses a threat to the life and safety of others.