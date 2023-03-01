After three years and 800,000 deaths, López-Gatell does not understand or assume his responsibility.

Who was multiplied by twelve! its “most catastrophic” forecast of 60,000 deaths from Covid, the undersecretary of so-called Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, It will be of no use to him to excuse himself for the proportion that fits him in the slaughter (almost 800 thousand, according to the INEGI), attributing it to social inequality, the poor previous health conditions of the people that were gestated during the three or four previous decades and the long-standing deficiencies in the health infrastructure.

That’s what he told the reporter Ángeles Cruz Martínezof the dayin an interview published yesterday.

Posing as if for a cover of Hello!, al “strategist” against the pandemic is seen reflected in the virtual steel mirror of an elevator, occupying a third of the front page and with a photo caption with one more of his outlandish statements:

“The federal government will seek to acquire coronavirus vaccines in conditions that favor the national economy and not the other way around, as happened in 2020…”.

It is apparently unaware that the only thing that should be favored is social health, compared to which public finances take second or last place.

Does he know that his lousy management has meant that life expectancy in Mexico was reduced by nine months due to the pandemic, while in Germany either Norway the decrease is only one?

“We do not want to be victims of the artificial narrative that has been planted to the rhythm and service of the commercial needs of the leading pharmaceutical houses”told the journalist, who added:

He specifically referred to the laboratories Pfizer and Modernawho developed vaccines bivalent against the coronavirus, which are promoted as a necessity to, supposedly, maintain protection against the disease. These biologics contain protection against the original strain of the virus and the variant omicron. The undersecretary insisted that there is no scientific evidence on the benefit of its application, compared to the first vaccines made with a single strain, the one that emerged in Wuhan, China.

“We are open to the fact that there are many vaccines or nothing at all”, he emphasized absurdly and doubtfully.

Well, not that he National Council for Science and Technology would have ready the homeland vaccine in December 2021 as promised by its director Maria Elena Alvarez-Buyllathe same one that threatened to end the “neoliberal science”; the one who, before climbing into the government, said in a Zapatista seminar (2015): “Western science is the one that has produced the most dazzling and perhaps most useless advances, such as landing on the Moon…”?

Instead of usurping financial functions and worrying about “the national economy” to consider whether or not to haggle over vaccine prices instead of seeking public health, Lopez-Gatell is obliged to report that the conacyt has been unable to produce even a miraculous and preventive fucking tea, completely oblivious to what the sectarian machona of the 4T interpret as “neoliberal science…”.