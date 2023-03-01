The bilateral relations of Mexico and the United States have been strongly tense in the last three days. relations with Peru they are on the threshold of being suspended or broken. The most influential press in the world is criticizing the authoritarian character of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. One of the magazine programs that more than two million people every night in the American Union, cruelly taunted the president on Monday. And who should be looking for a solution to the diplomatic conflict that is being experienced or tackling the caricature that is being made of López Obrador in the world, will be better dedicated to flattery.

The race for the presidential succession is making Marcelo Ebrard commit unfortunate disfigurements, the secretary of Foreign Relations and considered by many -like the one who writes this- as the most sophisticated member of the cabinet. Yesterday, on the occasion of the early announcement that the company Tesla will make a very significant investment in Mexicowrote on Twitter: “I congratulate the president Lopez Obrador for the successful negotiation with Tesla that guarantees great investment with care of the water. I witnessed his brilliant and successful operation in favor of Mexico”. Flattery was unnecessary, especially when he doesn’t attend to important things in the good look.

investment of Tesla it is a political defeat for the president, not a victory. Last week he informally vetoed the plant to make compact electric cars, which would represent an investment of more than 10 billion dollarswill be built in St. Catarinaa suburban municipality of Montereydue to lack of water, and yesterday, 24 hours after speaking in a videoconference with Elon Muskpresident of the company, backed down. Lopez Obrador failed to get the new assembler to settle in the vicinity of the airport “Philip Angeles”or to be built in the south of the country.

What he talked to Musk is a secret. “Brilliant” and “successful” operation in favor of Mexicoas described ebrard it is rhetorical excess and a lie. For Musk, it was Monterey or nothing.and he urged a definition to announce it today in the Investor Day in Austin. The president did not negotiate anything, but his collaborators did it for 14 months with the director of Tesla Public Policy, Rohan Patel, old acquaintance of the team ebrardhaving been adviser to the president Barack Obama in climate change.

Meanwhile, what did the chancellor fail to do?

1.- He did not express surprise at the Department of State for three statements in two days in support of the National Electoral Institute, whose independence supports “a healthy democracy”, and therefore oppose the Plan B of Lopez Obrador. The president affirmed yesterday that the Department of State is meddling in the internal affairs of Mexicoseparating the president from the pronouncement Joe Bidenas if the US Foreign Ministry managed autonomously to the White House.

2.- It did not start a damage control with the Peruvian government after what Lopez Obrador branded the president Dina Boluarte of “puppet” and “wimp” of the national and international oligarchic interests, who want the mineral resources of that nation. The Peruvian government has not responded to the insults, but the country’s leading newspaper, Tradepublished an editorial stating: Talkative López: the president of Mexico lectures about democracy, but undermines it in his country. More insulting, the former chancellor Luis Gonzalez Posadalamented that “Mexicans have an imbecile as their president.”

3.- Until now, he has also kept mutis on the magazine and sarcasm program “The Late Show”where the very popular Stephen Colbert In the chain CBS mocked Lopez Obrador for having published a photograph of an engineer of the mayan train, apparently from a aluxewhich are mystical beings, not real, of the Mayan cosmogony. Colbert caused laughter by placing the president’s statement in the context of the mystical beings in the saga of the Lord of the Rings, suggesting that López Obrador had ingested mind-blowing drugs.

Ebrard did not have in his hands how to stop everything that has come outbut it was able to operate directly or through the embassies a disagreement, a letter of protest (as would have been the case of the chain CBS), or build bridges immediately to prevent a conflict (as with Peru), scale further. He did not do it, and it is not known that they are doing work with the international media, where in recent days they have characterized Lopez Obrador like a ruler who is attacking the democracyand by establishing the position of the Mexican government, qualify the criticism.

The president is alone, without shock absorbersneither defending. Yesterday he reproached The Wall Street Journal his coverage of the concentration on Sunday for having published on his front page this Monday in four columns, a photograph of the crowded plate of the Base under the head: “Protesters wear pink in a clash with the ruling party”. Lopez Obradorin its well-known simplification, claimed that “that and other newspapers protect the economic mafias of the world”. They did not explain to Lopez Obrador that this newspaper was one of dozens in the world that recorded the expression of protest against the Plan B similarly, which suggests not a global conspiracy, but rather that there are no instructions in the diplomatic corps to lobby the electoral initiative with the international media.

We recommend you read:

Tesla and the water

The Zócalo Rosa and fear

Oceanography: nine years

The fertilizer is still in the cellars

The disfigurements by Tesla and two quarreling secretaries

Lopez Obrador continues adding grievances and blowing up bridges. In Mexico lacks a goalkeeper to prevent the polarization from continuing to widen, and help the president to distend the league, as would be the case with the secretary of Governoratewhich instead stretches it. ebrard He’s not out to trouble the world, but he’s not stopping problems for the president either. He seems to be more focused on the presidential succession and in the policy that in your work diplomaticseasoning his attitude with phrases honeyed to your boss, who They make him lose respect for his person, they degrade him and make him look desperate in search of his grace.

#smoothie