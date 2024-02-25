Kevin Villanueva He returned to victory this Saturday, February 24, by defeating his counterpart from Emmanuel Cota for the title of the WBC in a Youth World Cup Silver carried out in Tijuana, Baja California.

The Sinaloan came into this fight with the goal of returning to the path of victory, after almost a year ago in his last fight against Alan Picasso, he lost by technical knockout.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this fight Kevin Villanueva showed that the entire year of work paid off because from the first round he went on the attack seeking to cause damage to his rival and in the process seek victory in advance.

Kevin Villanueva lifted the title | Photo: Special

It didn't take long for the native of Guasave, Sinaloa to connect strong impacts on “The Canary” who, although he had some response, was not enough to prevent the “Helpless“could win the title and extend his great record in the world of boxing at just 23 years old.

With this victory, Kevin Villanueva added 22 wins, 15 with knockouts, 4 defeats and 3 draws. For now the boxer celebrates it on social networks with the people who support him and who have not stopped trusting him since the beginning.