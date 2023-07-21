Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), in partnership with the Amazon University for Electronic Sports, organized the finals of the second round of the Amazon MENA Masters Championship for Electronic Sports at its headquarters at the American University of Sharjah, with more than 3,500 students from more than 90 universities from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Egypt competing to reach the finals, which were held in the presence of fans of this type of sports and were broadcast live on the Internet.

The tournament, which was held in cooperation with MENATech, witnessed the university teams that qualified for the finalists of the challenge compete for the title of the regional university champion in the tournament, as the Saudi “Nasr Academy” team won the Valorant competition, while the Saudi “Winners Q” team also won the League of Legends challenge.

The last session was distinguished by opening its doors to e-sports enthusiasts to attend the finals directly, encouraging players and interacting with them, inviting a number of communication and entertainment influencers from around the world, in addition to a live global broadcast with commentary in Arabic and English.

Naglaa Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship, said: “This tournament is more than just a competition to win the cup, as these games have become a catalyst for growth, empowerment and creativity.