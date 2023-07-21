In just 24 hours, Real Murcia closed the position of midfielder for the 2023-24 season. If on Wednesday they were able to confirm after several days of waiting the incorporation of the young Imanol Alonso, who was already training with his teammates and who even played the first pre-season friendly against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, yesterday the club from Granada announced what will be the other option for that position: Guilherme Morais, a 27-year-old Portuguese player who arrives from SC Uniao Torreense, of the Portuguese Second Division. In this way, the role of ‘6’ in the midfield would be assured. A function that Julio Gracia was performing in the last two seasons, who at FC Cartagena de Munúa was not yet a positional midfielder, but rather a more advanced midfielder. The new Murcia player underwent the corresponding medical and physical tests at the Cardiosalus and Prevemur facilities and passed the various nutrition, podiatry and cardiology exams.

Guilherme Morais, a defensive pivot who “can participate in both the creation and destruction of the game,” explains the club, began in the world of football when he was 14 years old. Since then, he has gone through the youth ranks of Benfica, one of the greats of Portuguese football, and has also gone abroad to play for the Italian Genoa under-19 team. Later, he returned to Portugal to continue in teams like Setúbal sub-19, Louletano, Lus. Lourosa, Ollanense and Leça. A career that in the last two seasons led him to SC Uniao Torreense. There he arrived in the 2021-22 season, with his already a former team in the third category. He soon experienced the success of a promotion. He did it the first time. Thanks to this, in 2022-23 he was also able to compete in the Second Division of his country.

On his arrival at Enrique Roca it is clear to him and he affirms it. He signed to repeat the experience of a promotion to the silver category, an objective that the entity itself has set for this season. In this way, in his first words to the official media of the Grana club, he confessed that he has chosen the Murcian project for “the ambition of all the people who have spoken with me. I just want to go up. The reason for coming to Spain is to get to Second ».

bent position



With the arrival of the Portuguese pivot, Murcia already has that position folded. It also does so with two players who must complement each other due to their different profiles, combining youth and experience. On the one hand, Imanol Alonso is 21 years old and has competed in the Second Federation with Mallorca B. In the grana team he makes a leap in quality due to category and demand. This yes, the responsibility will share it with a Morais that has to contribute the greater experience of him in his paper of senior player.