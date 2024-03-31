The Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic (20 from a penalty kick and 27), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (42) and Salem Al-Dosari (57) took turns scoring for Al-Hilal, while Musab Al-Jawir (3), Hussein Al-Sibani (64) and Moroccan Romain Saiss (78) scored for Al-Shabab. ).

Al-Hilal raised its score in first place to 71 points, maintaining a 12-point difference with its runner-up, Al-Nasr, while Al-Shabab’s score froze at 28 points in 11th place.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo led his Al-Nasr team to a wide victory over the defunct Al-Taei at Al-Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh.

The Portuguese Otavio scored for Al-Nasr in the 20th minute, and the Dutchman Virgil Messidjan equalized for Al-Tai two minutes later, only to be sent off in the 36th minute with a red card.

Al-Nasr took advantage of the numerical deficiency among its hosts, scoring the lead goal, Abdul Rahman Gharib, in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Ronaldo waited for the second half to begin his scoring display, scoring a hat-trick in the 64th, 67th and 87th minutes.

Al-Fateh returned to winning ways with a difficult victory over Al-Wahda 3-2.

Al-Fateh raised its score to 34 points in eighth place, while Al-Wahda’s score froze at 27 points in thirteenth place.

The Riyadh team tied with Abha 1-1, raising its score to 25 points in the fourteenth place, while Abha is in the seventeenth place, penultimate, with 22 points.

List of scorers:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nasr) with 26 goals.

Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal) with 22 goals.

Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), with 18 goals.