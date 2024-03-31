“This film is from beginning to end a work of comic fantasy that should not be taken seriously. To insist that anything you see is inflammatory or inciting is to miss our intent and render undeserved judgment, and judging is reserved for God and God alone. So please, before you hurt someone because of this idiotic film, remember that even God has a sense of humor. Just look at the platypus. Thank you and enjoy the show.”

With this disclaimer begins Dogma, Kevin Smith's fourth film, a satire on religion that, as he and his production company assumed, was going to cause controversy despite being directed by a devout Christian. Critics received it with less enthusiasm than the public, which made it what is still Smith's most watched film. But the greatest displeasure came not from the specialized press, but from a sector of Christianity that was not enthusiastic about the film's message. The director received death threats and groups of faithful demonstrated at the doors of the cinemas where it was shown. Dogma He thus joined a large club of films that had stirred up the church and in which there are proposals as diverse as The life of Brian, I salute you, Maria either The last temptation of Christ.

Almost twenty-five years after its release, it is difficult to verify whether its alleged level of blasphemy is still valid, since it is not available on any platform (although it is available on YouTube). It is not a divine punishment: if we do not stick to Smith's words on the subject, it has more to do with “the devil.” Why did the fourth film by the until then innocent and sympathetic Smith upset so many people? Let's refresh his argument.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in 'Dogma'. United Archives/Impress (United Archives / Cordon Press)

Dogma tells the story of Bartleby and Loki (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck), two fallen angels who seek to return to heaven even if it causes the end of the world. On their way across Earth they will cross paths with Bethany (Linda Fiorentino), a descendant of Jesus (since Joseph and Mary would have had more children) who works in a clinic that performs abortions. Also with Rufus (Chris Rock), the thirteenth apostle, erased from the Bible due to the racism of the evangelists. And with Serendipity (Salma Hayek), a muse unable to inspire herself who has ended up working in a striptease. And with Cardinal Glick (George Carlin, a comedian famous for his diatribes against religion), who, fed up with the “depressing” crucified Christ, intends to replace him with a Christ in colleague mode who winks his eye and waves his thumb upward. And with God himself, played by Alanis Morissette, who only appears at the last moment because he had neglected his heavenly duties to go to New Jersey to play the arcade. Two unlikely prophets also roam there. stonersthe regulars Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes, true star of the film, and Smith himself) and another essential of the Smith universe, Jason Lee, as the evil Azrael.

The list of stars was remarkable for a filmmaker who five years earlier was making films for less than $30,000. Almost everyone agreed to jump on the bandwagon of Hollywood's new wunderkind. Affleck had appeared in Mallrats and was the absolute star of Smith's previous film, Chasing Amythe reinvention of the romantic comedy passed through the sieve of indie. And if Affleck was there, Damon, his inseparable companion, could not be missing. Both were on the crest of the wave thanks to the success of The unstoppable Will Hunting, that had enriched and positioned Miramax. Although its owner, Harvey Weinstein, wanted them to honor their friendship with Smith and earn minimum wage, Affleck called him to tell him that either they would receive a million dollars each or they would not promote the film or work with him again.

Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Salma Hayek and Alanis Morissette pose with Kevin Smith, in the center of the image, at the premiere of 'Dogma' in 1999. JIM RUYMEN (AFP via Getty Images)

According to what the actor told Peter Biskind in Sex, lies and Hollywood, Weinstein caught a plane, showed up at the set and threw a bag full of bills at their heads. The tickets were from Monopoly, but it cannot be denied that the staging was great. “I'm not going to give you a single dollar in cash, you suckers,” he yelled at them before handing them a couple of checks for one million. “Surely he charged that money to the budget of some poor idiot's movie,” admitted Affleck, familiar with the Miramax owner's tactics.

Alan Rickman arrived after Smith discovered that he was a big fan of Chasing Amy and he only set two conditions: that his character's wings were real and not digital effects and that they did not change the script. The role of God was originally intended for fellow British Emma Thompson, but a pregnancy took her away from the project. As a big fan of X-FilesSmith offered the role of Bethany to Gillian Anderson, but “He realized that she really hated him.” She didn't even want to hear about the project and the role ended up in the hands of Fiorentino.

”When I read the script I thought it was extremely intelligent and had very imaginative answers to all my childhood questions about angels, demons and apostles,” she declared. The relationship between the actress and the director was not fluid. In the DVD edition, Smith regretted not giving the role to Janeane Garofalo, who appears briefly in the film. “He's the biggest pain in the ass I've ever worked with,” she said of Fiorentino. According to her version, the actress, who appears in almost every sequence, had complained about having to spend too much time in Pittsburgh away from civilization while the rest came and went to her houses. However, what she revealed was that her anger was due to the fact that her role had been reduced in favor of the more popular Damon and Affleck at the time. It didn't sit well with her either that to promote the film she used another woman's body. “When Linda saw the sign she went crazy. They put her head on another body, because she never did the photo shoot. The body had a bigger cleavage than his and he got angry and didn't promote the movie,” Smith revealed. Something that today would be a scandal and would bring with it endless apologies, in 1999 it didn't matter to anyone but the actress. Complaining that her breasts were replaced by her larger ones sent her directly to the drawer of “problematic” actresses.

Salma Hayek and Matt Damon in 'Dogma'. United Archives/Impress (United Archives / Cordon Press)

The truth is that in his diaries Alan Rickman also included comments about how dispersed Fiorentino was during filming and the times that sequences had to be repeated due to his forgetfulness, something that affected him because he was carrying wings weighing almost forty kilos that caused him a hernia When reading these stories about the actress, it is important not to lose sight of the fact that that filming involved a man named Harvey Weinstein, a name that frequently appears in stories of especially attractive women in Hollywood who suddenly acquire a reputation for being “difficult” and shortly after they mysteriously disappear from the front row. After suffering a heart attack in 2014, Smith received a message from Florentino and took the opportunity to apologize to her for his words: “I was grateful to hear from her and it also gave me the opportunity to tell her that I was very sorry for having said that years ago.” the director explained.

Since post-production, hate letters began to arrive. More than 300,000. Also a couple of credible death threats. Or rather, two and a half. “I am going to kill you. Well, maybe not,” said one of them. There is one that especially affected Smith: “Jews, use the money they stole from us and buy bulletproof vests because we will go with shotguns,” she said. The “Jews” were the Weinstein brothers.

During the Cannes premiere, Miramax hired bodyguards. The most belligerent were the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, but there were 30 other groups ranging from National Police for Life to Women for Faith and Family and the Children of Italy. If they couldn't stop the film from being shot, they would try to stop it from being released.

And all this happened before anyone had seen her. “We were the means for the Catholic League to attack Disney and Miramax,” Smith complained. “Disney is the jackpot, attacking Disney gives publicity.” Disney feared that the scandals that Miramax had suffered with Kids and Priest, the story of a homosexual priest. The thing is that Dogma They were the kind of movies that had made Miramax what it was and why Disney had acquired it. Michael Eisner, the all-powerful owner of Disney, called Weinstein: “If someone stops going to Disneyland because of this movie it will be too much, I don't want you to release it.”

Alanis Morisette, who played God in 'Dogma'. Dan Callister (Getty Images)

So Miramax had a movie starring Damon and Affleck, the cool kids, and absolutely no one wanted to distribute it. The Weinsteins bought the film from Disney and sold it to Lionsgate, retaining the foreign distribution rights. Lionsgate had released Gods and monsters and had in chapel American Psycho. It was betting big on being the new Miramax. “Controversy equals visibility,” the company declared.

Smith was so intrigued by the virulent reaction to his film that when he learned there was a demonstration near his house he decided to go over. According to the call, 1,500 attendees were expected. He notified his friend Bryan Johnson, who also appears in the film, and showed up there with signs that said: “Dogma sucks.” When they arrived there were barely 15 people, almost all of them praying the rosary. In addition to Smith, there was someone else interested in that protest: Channel 12. A reporter and a cameraman arrived and ended up interviewing Smith himself without knowing it. That night anyone could see him on television stating that they had no intention of watching his own film.

The thing is that Dogma It is not irreverent. It's a movie made by a believer who takes religion seriously enough to bother laughing at it “like you would laugh at a friend.” Despite the protests and the headlines, Dogma It did quite well: with a budget of $10 million, the film grossed $44 million worldwide. However, today it is difficult to find it and Smith explained the reason.

“Unfortunately, to tell the story, I will have to pronounce that name that no one wants to hear anymore,” declared a couple of years ago to The Wrap. “But of course Harvey Weinstein is in the story.” When the home video rights expired, the filmmaker received a call from Weinstein to discuss a possible sequel or television series of Dogma. “I got really excited because I thought: the guy remembered me! After a decade he remembered that I was part of the Miramax family! And he remembered that he had produced Dogma and that it had a great cast.” It turned out that Weinstein was simply calling everyone he had worked with to find out who had been the source of The New York Times to tell their history of abuse. A week later the newspaper published a front-page story about the producer's systematic abuses (of which, of course, Smith claimed to know nothing) and his empire collapsed.

Weinstein put the rights to Dogma and Smith tried to buy them. “We felt very dirty because we didn't want to give him money,” he said, but Weinstein “scoffed” at his offers. “He has her hostage. “My movie about angels is the property of the devil himself.”

