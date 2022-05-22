Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of two new deaths from the emerging coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in the Kingdom as a result of the epidemic to 9130.

The ministry indicated, in a press statement, that 467 new cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total infections in the Kingdom to 763,42. She also pointed out that 493 new cases of recovery were recorded, bringing the total number of people recovering from the epidemic in the Kingdom to 747,492.