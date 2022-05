The video showing the last day of the Ukrainian fighters inside the Mariupol steel plant is called ‘Last Day at Azovstal’. The images were shot by Dmytro Kozatsky, a fighter-photographer from the Azov regiment, who spent 84 days at the steel plant alongside his comrades. The videos were posted on the Telegram channel of Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.