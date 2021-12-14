AB Madrid Tuesday 14 December 2021, 19:13



Renfe KSA, the Saudi subsidiary of Renfe Operadora, will add 30 women to its high-speed train drivers next year, the first in the history of Saudi Arabia to carry out this profession, for its Ave a La Mecca.

The call, which has been agreed with the General Transport Authority (TGA) of Saudi Arabia, as well as with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), owner of the project, will be published in the coming days, and the relationship will be announced at the end of January of admitted that they will begin the theoretical formation. The practical training, already on board the trains, will begin in the summer of 2022 and it is expected that the high-speed trains will be in commercial operation before the end of the year. Renfe KSA currently has 55 active Saudi train drivers and another 48 in training, assisted by 8 Spaniards, including a woman.

The Haramain high-speed train (HHR), which links the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina, is the first railway of its kind in the Middle East, and is managed by a consortium of twelve Spanish and two local companies, of which Renfe is the largest shareholder. The Company’s Saudi affiliate has 484 workers, 400 of them local, and a third women.

The training and knowledge transfer work carried out by Renfe in the Arab country to local youth was recognized by the Saudi Government in a ceremony held on December 1. The event was organized by the Saudi Railway Polytecnic (SRP), with the assistance of the Minister of Transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and the Governor of the Qassim region, Faisal bien Mishaal al Saud.