May 22 2022 08:36

The General Directorate of Saudi Passports announced the list of countries to which Saudis are prohibited from traveling due to the outbreak of the new Corona virus “Covid-19”, and the list included 16 countries, namely: Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela. According to Okaz newspaper.

The “Passports” had clarified the requirements for citizens to travel outside Saudi Arabia, which are: that the remaining period of the passport’s validity be more than 3 months when traveling to Arab countries, and more than 6 months to other countries, and that the remaining period for the validity of the national identity card should be more than 3 months when Travel to the GCC countries.

She stressed that the national identity in “Absher” and “Tawakulna” does not enable travel outside Saudi Arabia, and the original card must be brought, stressing that the family’s record is a proof document for dependents inside Saudi Arabia and does not enable its holder to travel to the Gulf countries.

The “Passports” warned of the need to adhere to the health requirements for citizens wishing to travel outside Saudi Arabia, which are: receiving three doses of Corona vaccines, or if no more than three months have passed since receiving the second dose (with the exception of the excluded groups, according to what appears in the application of our trust). And with regard to the age group from (16) years to (12) years, two doses are required, while the age group less than (12) years requires an insurance policy against “Covid-19”, and “Passports” also warned of the need to ensure It is one of the requirements of the countries you want to travel to in the event that an entry visa is required.

Source: agencies