A slip from Manchester City. That’s what Liverpool need to take over the Premier League, where he has reaped 89 points -only one less than Pep Guardiola’s team-. If they succeed, it will be third title this season for men Jurgen Kloppwho after the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, and the long-awaited final of the Champions League, are forced to beat Wolverhampton today (follow the match live on AS.com), at 17:00 (Spanish time).

That’s the way it is, the Premier is played at Anfield, but also in the Etihad Stadium, where City meets Aston Villa at the same time by Steven Gerrard. A legend net that, in another wink of fate, could give the title to Liverpool and its fans… a crowd with a long memory.

Many still remember Gerrard’s slip eight years ago. The same one that took advantage of Mourinho’s Chelsea to beat Liverpool, which ended up costing him the championship, when he had everything to win it. But the City ended up taking it and now the fans of the networks They think it’s time for revenge. “She has to return it to us”commented these days on the banks of the River Mersey, as hectic as the last day of the Premier League.

Klopp keeps the unknown with the injured

The match against the Wolves will serve rehearsal for paris, although Liverpool remains unknown about its four injured. “joe gomez has good news and we will have to see if endure the pain“advance Klopp, who was satisfied with the evolution of Van Dijk, Fabinho and Salah; although he did not clarify if they would play on the last day of the Premier. “I have no idea what we are going to do this weekend. The boys have taken steps forward. I would prefer that they could play the weekend for reasons of pace…“, explained the German coach, who without his backbone could turn to Matip, Henderson and Diego Jota again. Three players with a lot of weight in the locker room, despite the fact that they have lost their place in the starting eleven of the networks.

Coutinho, another infiltrator in the Etihad In addition to Gerrard, Liverpool will have another infiltrate at the Etihad Stadium, and his name is Philippe Coutinho. The former player of the networks has regained confidence in Aston Villa, who just a few days ago made official the payment of his release clause to Barcelona for 20 million euros. One more example of the importance of the Brazilian midfielder in the Birmingham team, where he has participated in seven goals (four goals and three assists) since he arrived on loan in the winter. See also Mediobanca, Caltagirone strengthens: buys and rises to 5.5% before the citizens, Coutinho will be one of the edges of Gerrard’s diamond, which he usually forms with a 4-3-2-1 to make his offensive transitions even more vertical. Precisely, on the counterattacks, Villa will try to surprise City, who are almost impossible to argue with for possession, but who end up giving up space between their defense and their midfield. That gap will have to be taken advantage of by Coutinho, also present in the game of Gerrard’s slip and who wants to give this Premier to Liverpool. For this, his connection with Watkins will also be very important, the reference in Villa’s attack, which depends largely on his speed in making decisions, because the villains will have few opportunities, but they will have to take advantage of them. .

Chip and possible eleven starters



Liverpool: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Matip, Robertson; Thiago; Henderson, Keita; Mr. Jota, Mané and Luis Díaz.

wolverhampton:Sa; Jonny, Coady, Boly; Chiquinho, Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Coutinho, Aït Nouri; Pedro Neto and R. Jimenez.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Stadium: Anfield.

Time: 17:00 (DAZN)