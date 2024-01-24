RIAD. Saudi Arabia plans to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages to non-Muslim diplomats for the first time, two sources familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity. The alcohol “will be sold to non-Muslim diplomats”, who until now could only obtain it by importing it through the “diplomatic bag”, one of the sources said.

The sale of alcoholic beverages has been banned by law in Saudi Arabia since 1952, shortly after one of King Abdulaziz's sons got drunk and, in a fit of rage, killed a British diplomat. Rumors have been circulating for years that alcohol would be allowed again as part of a series of social reforms introduced as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 program, which includes the introduction of cinemas and music festivals featuring men and women. A statement from the Saudi government today states that the authorities will introduce “a new regulatory framework (…) to combat the illicit trade of alcoholic products received from diplomatic missions”.

“The new process will consist of the allocation of specific quantities of alcoholic products upon entry into the country, to put an end to the previous unregulated process that led to an uncontrolled exchange of such goods.”

The rules in place so far leave most of Saudi's 32 million people with few opportunities to consume alcoholic beverages. Beyond attending diplomatic receptions, they can make their own wine or turn to the black market, where bottles of whiskey can fetch hundreds of dollars on the eve of holidays such as New Year's Eve.

Under Saudi law, penalties for consuming or possessing alcohol can include fines, prison, public flogging and deportation for foreigners.