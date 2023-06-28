The Saudi Ministry of Health has warned pilgrims of the Sacred House of God against standing in waiting lines for a long time after decomposing the ihram clothes, so as not to be subjected to physical stress, and not to be exposed to direct sunlight.

In a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, Wednesday, the ministry called on pilgrims to choose the appropriate time to go out to stone the Jamarat, and to avoid stampedes and crowded areas.

She also called on everyone to “drink plenty of fluids and always take an umbrella,” pointing out that the rituals of Hajj can be performed consciously and safely, because health is what will help the pilgrim to complete his rituals and worship.