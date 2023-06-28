Home page World

From: Jacob von Sass

In the middle of the day, stones fly through the air in the old town of Meran. This is due to an irregularity in blasting work.

Meran – In the middle of the day there is a loud bang, stones fly through the air and smoke rises. This is exactly what happened on Monday (June 26) in the old town of Meran, Italy. During construction work on a multi-storey car park in the well-known South Tyrolean town, irregularities occurred during a blast, which led to an unwanted detonation.

A shock for the residents, people fled outside. The multi-storey car park is located next to the public toilets at Pfarrplatz.

According to Georg Oberrauch, President of the “Meran Centrum Parking AG” investor group, blasting work is currently being carried out on the cavern garage in Merano’s old town. There was obviously an error here. “The cause of the bang was a misunderstanding of compliance with safety regulations. The site management guaranteed me that such an incident would not happen again,” Oberrauch told the South Tyrolean news portal somersault.bz.

Error in blasting in the old town of Meran: “The event is played down”

For many residents, however, this guarantee does not seem to be sufficient. The “Committee of the funicular Meran – Schenna not like that!” criticized the reaction of the operator. “We wonder with what authority the construction company can guarantee that if they could not prevent the accident. There is a totally irresponsible way of playing down what happened, citizens need to be sure that such events will not happen again, and to be safe we ​​need safe working methods and procedures, not incompetent chatter,” the committee said in a statement.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the detonation in the old town. Ultimately, construction workers had to sweep up the stones lying on the ground. (Jacob of Sass)

