The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed “the Kingdom’s position rejecting these statements that are contrary to the truth, which contribute to spreading hate speech and violence and undermine efforts for dialogue and international peace,” according to the “SPA” agency..

The ministry also renewed “the Kingdom’s support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the Palestinian issue on the basis of the Arab Peace Initiative, and ensuring the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

This comes against the background of the statements made by the Israeli Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, in Paris on Sunday, in which he said that “the idea of ​​the Palestinian people is artificial, and that there is no such thing as a Palestinian people, there is no Palestinian history, and there is no Palestinian language.”“.

The minister spoke from behind a podium wrapped in what appeared to be a photograph showing a map of Israel, including the West Bank, Gaza and Jordan.