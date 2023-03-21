Governor Bogomaz announced a drone attack on the Novozybkov oil pumping station

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using a drone attacked the territory of the oil pumping station (NPS) “Novozybkov” in the Bryansk region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine Alexander Bogomaz in Telegram-channel.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station of Transneft JSC with the help of UAVs. There were no casualties. Operational services are working on the spot,” the governor said.

Bogomaz warned of a temporary power outage in the settlements of Mamai, Trostan, Druzhba, Novskoye and Dubrovka in the Bryansk region in connection with operational activities. The head of the region promised to restore power supply after carrying out operational and investigative work.

The Novozybkov PS is located on the Druzhba oil pipeline. SHOT previously reported that drones unsuccessfully attempted to attack this oil pipeline in the Bryansk region on March 20. Previously, the drone dropped an unidentified munition on the territory of the oil pumping station.

On October 19, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Bryansk region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and an increased level of security at energy facilities.

In addition, in the Bryansk region, the authorities introduced a high level of terrorist threat indefinitely in February after Putin’s decree. Similar measures have been taken in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, as well as in the Crimea.