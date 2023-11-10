Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Saudi Arabia invites Arab and Islamic states to talks about the war in Israel. However, peace will not come anytime soon.

Riyadh – Diplomacy is also in full swing among Arab and Islamic states. The heads of state of Egypt and QatarAbdel Fattah al-Sisi and Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, met on Friday for talks about possible ways to bring about a ceasefire in the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas met. Both politicians discussed “the best ways” to protect “innocent civilians.” Gaza Strip to protect and end the bloodshed,” the Egyptian presidency said after the meeting.

The meeting between Al-Sisi and Al-Thani comes ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit on the Gaza war in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, where world leaders and Muslim religious leaders plan to push for an end to the fighting. On Saturday, at the request of the Palestinians and Saudi Arabia, the Arab League will come again to discuss the issue War in Israel together. The meeting in Riyadh will focus on “Israeli aggression against Gaza,” the organization said in a preliminary statement.

Baerbock appeals to Arab Gulf states because of the war between Israel and Hamas

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) also began her crisis talks on the Gaza war on Friday at a meeting with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The conversation in the capital Abu Dhabi is likely to focus on the hostages in the hands of the Islamist Hamas, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and steps towards a possible peace through a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia calls on Arab and Islamic states to talk about the Gaza war. © —

Before her departure, the Federal Foreign Minister appealed to the Arab Gulf states to work on a joint initiative for a two-state solution. “Only a return to the promise of living side by side – in two states – can bring Israelis and Palestinians alike a life of peace, security and dignity,” she said.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Baerbock travels to Israel

In the evening, Baerbock wanted to travel to the Saudi capital Riyadh. She wants to speak there on Saturday with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Baerbock then wants to travel to Israel. Talks are planned there with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and opposition leader Jair Lapid, among others. A meeting with a representative of the Palestinian Authority is also planned.

Like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates are seen as influential mediators, for example when it comes to freeing the Hamas hostages, but also for a future peace solution. Hamas took 239 people hostage in its attack on Israel. According to the families, there are around 20 people among those abducted who also have German passports. (erpe/dpa)