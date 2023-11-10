Genoa – Councilor Andrea Benveduti has resigned to the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. To him the delegations were entrusted to Economic DevelopmentIndustry, Commerce, Crafts, Research and technological innovation, Energy, Ports and logistics, Digitalisation, Security, Immigration and emigration.

“Today my adventure, which began in 2018, comes to an end. It has been a tortuous path because it was studded with emergencies: from the collapse of the Morandi bridge to Covid, arriving at the international conflicts of today. Now, however, A new challenge awaits me, equally important and rich in history: Ansaldo Energia. A production reality that still today represents a strategic opportunity for industrial and employment development for Genoa, Liguria and the whole of Italy”.