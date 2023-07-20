Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced the start of receiving pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom through all international air, land and sea ports, amid preparations made to receive pilgrims in partnership with various relevant authorities. In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the ministry affirmed the integration of efforts within the system of serving the guests of Rahman, by providing the best services and enabling the largest number of people to perform Umrah in the easiest way. And she indicated that «those coming from outside the Kingdom can perform Umrah rituals, visit the Prophet’s Mosque, apply for a request to issue an electronic visa through the NSK platform, which is characterized by facilitating the procedures for coming to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah, and providing a choice of housing, residence and transportation services.