Yesterday, a Gulf summit was held in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the leaders of Central Asian countries Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, to strengthen relations and establish a strong partnership between the two parties, after the 18th consultative summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

At the end of the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the adoption of the final statement of the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, in a speech at the summit: “We congratulate the adoption of the joint action plan between the Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries.” He also stressed the need to intensify joint efforts to confront everything that affects energy security and supply chains.

The Saudi crown prince stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty of states and not interfering in their internal affairs.

The Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Jassem Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, affirmed that the convening of the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the countries of Central Asia is the cornerstone of the foundations of this brotherly relationship, and a true indication of the common desire to enhance cooperation and confirm the bonds of rapprochement and partnership.

In the closing statement of the summit, the leaders stressed the importance of strengthening political and strategic relations between the two sides at the collective and bilateral levels, continuing political coordination in order to achieve regional and international security and stability, facing challenges, working to ensure flexibility of supply chains, transportation and communication, food security, energy security, and water security, and advancing building cooperation relations in developing green and renewable energy sources and technologies, creating business opportunities, supporting investment opportunities, and increasing trade exchange.

The leaders praised the cultural diversity, openness and rich history of the countries of the Cooperation Council and Central Asia, and the leaders stressed that tolerance and peaceful coexistence are among the most important values ​​and principles for relations between nations and societies.

In this regard, the leaders welcomed the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2686, by which the Council recognized that hate speech, racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related forms of intolerance, gender discrimination and acts of extremism can contribute to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflicts, and expressed their concern about the increasing discourse on racism and Islamophobia, and acts of violence against Muslim minorities and Islamic symbols. The leaders praised the results and objectives of the Conference of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which has been held in Kazakhstan since 2003, in order to discuss global guidelines for achieving respect and tolerance between races and religions.

The leaders stressed the importance of enhancing strategic and political dialogue between the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asian countries, and strengthening this partnership towards new horizons in various fields, including political and security dialogue, economic and investment cooperation, enhancing communication between peoples, and exchanging best practices and experiences in all fields, such as education, culture, youth affairs, tourism, media and sports, according to the agreed joint action plan for the period (2023-2027).

The leaders praised the outcomes of the joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries, which was held on September 7, 2022, and the technical meetings held between officials and specialists from both sides in the fields of economic cooperation, trade, investment, health, culture, youth and sports. They urged the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures for the immediate implementation of the joint action plan, at the bilateral and multilateral levels, to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

In the economic field, the leaders stressed the importance of continuing efforts to enhance trade and economic cooperation and encourage joint investment, by strengthening relations between financial and economic institutions, and business sectors of the two sides to explore areas of cooperation and available opportunities, and provide an attractive climate for the business sector, trade, joint investments and economic cooperation to achieve mutual benefit. The leaders affirmed their support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s candidacy to host the “Expo 2030” exhibition in Riyadh, and made every effort to support this nomination, stressing the importance of organizing international and regional exhibitions, and active participation in them to stimulate economic and cultural exchanges between Central Asia and the Gulf region. They stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the GCC and Central Asia in international forums and organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, to confront the economic challenges facing the world.

The leaders also praised the pioneering role played by the two sides in confronting the phenomenon of climate change, and renewed their welcome and support for the United Arab Emirates to host the COP28 conference to support international efforts in this framework. OP28 will provide an opportunity to assess these issues and progress in collective efforts to implement these international agreements.

They noted, according to the closing statement, the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of environment and climate change, protecting glaciers and water resources, and attracting more investments to the main sectors of the economy of Central Asian countries to adapt to climate change through integration and cooperation on the risks and consequences of natural disasters between the two sides.

The leaders emphasized strengthening cooperation in the field of green economy energy, digital economy and innovation, and green technology, noting the need for investments to implement new projects in these important areas between the two sides.

The leaders welcomed the decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host the GCC-Central Asian Investment Forum, in the last quarter of 2023, and the initiatives of the Republic of Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic to host the GCC-Central Asian Investment Forum in 2024. The leaders expressed their condemnation of terrorism, whatever its sources, the rejection of all its forms and manifestations, and the drying up of its funding sources. They expressed their determination to strengthen regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, and to prevent the financing, arming, and recruitment of terrorist groups for all individuals and entities. The leaders referred to the results of the high-level (Dushanbe) conference on “international and regional cooperation in the field of border security and management in order to combat terrorism and prevent the movement of terrorists”, held on October 18 and 19, 2022, in (Dushanbe), and the results of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, which was held on June 8, 2023 in Riyadh, and affirmed their commitment to It continues to support all international and regional efforts to combat terrorist organizations, and to confront all activities that threaten security and stability. They emphasized that tolerance and coexistence among nations and peoples are among the most important principles and values ​​upon which relations between states and societies are based.