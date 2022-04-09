The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that it is based on the permanent keenness of the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the safety of pilgrims and visitors to the Mustafa Mosque, peace and blessings be upon him, and to ensure their safety and security. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interest in the regularity of Hajj, enabling the largest number of Muslims around the world to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in an atmosphere of spirituality and tranquility, while preserving the health gains achieved by the Kingdom in the face of the emerging Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic. .

It was decided to raise the number of pilgrims for the Hajj season 1443 AH / 2022 AD to one million pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom, according to the quotas allocated to countries, taking into account health recommendations, according to the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that this year’s Hajj season will be in accordance with the following regulations:

1. This year’s pilgrimage is for the age group of less than (65) Gregorian years, with the requirement to complete immunization with basic doses of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Ministry of Health.

2. Those coming for Hajj from outside the Kingdom are required to submit a negative PCR test result for the Corona virus (Covid-19) for a sample taken within (72) hours before the date of departure to the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed the need for pilgrims to adhere to precautionary measures and follow preventive instructions while performing their rituals in order to preserve their health and safety.