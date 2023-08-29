Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced the crash of a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter plane of the type “Tornado” during a training mission in the eastern region, and the survival of its crew.

The official spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said, according to the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”: “At 15:44 pm on Monday, a Royal Saudi Air Force Tornado fighter plane fell during a routine training mission in the training area of ​​the King’s Base.” Abdulaziz Air Force in Dhahran. Brigadier General al-Maliki confirmed the survival of the air crew after using the life chair, and that there were no injuries or losses on the ground as a result of the plane crash.

Al-Maliki added that an investigation committee has begun its tasks to find out the details of the causes of the accident.