Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Joint Committee for the Preparation of Elections Laws in Libya “6 + 6” discussed the notes on the draft election laws.

The Libyan House of Representatives submitted a request to the “6 + 6” committee to introduce amendments to some laws for the presidential elections and the National Assembly, so that they are accepted by all parties, and activated to organize the electoral process that the United Nations is working with all Libyan parties and components to conduct in the coming months.

On the other hand, the UK Ambassador to Libya, Caroline Harndel, renewed her country’s support for the efforts of the Libyan High Electoral Commission to accomplish the expected benefits.

This came during her meeting with the Chairman of the Council of the Libyan High Commission for Elections, Imad Al-Sayeh, where they discussed the latest developments in the electoral processes and the Commission’s preparations for their implementation.

The Electoral Commission indicated that the meeting discussed ways to support proposals and endeavors that ensure the success of the elections in accordance with international standards, and to provide support and support expertise in the field of managing and implementing the Libyan elections.