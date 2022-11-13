Today, Sunday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced its support for Turkey after the terrorist attack that took place in the Taksim area in central Istanbul.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement today, Sunday, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted the Taksim area in central Istanbul and led to the death and injury of a number of civilians.”
The ministry affirmed, “The Kingdom stands with the Republic of Turkey against this cowardly act, and the ministry offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the brotherly Turkish government and people, with its sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that at least 6 people were killed and 53 wounded in the explosion.
