Mexican Latin pop star Sofia Reyes tells EFE that the talent in his country serves as a basis for success, something he is looking for with his new single “Moon”the first preview of his third studio album.

The singer from Monterrey, who at only 27 years old is trying to become a reference in Latin and international music, released “Luna”, the new single framed in her pop style that approaches an urban genre with increasing frequency in her repertoire .

“I think there is a lot of talent in Mexico and we have to support each other more,” said Reyes, who in 2017 was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the category of Best New Artist.

Ready your new album

About “Luna”, the singer affirmed that it deals with “deep, unconditional love and sexuality”, she says that “it is a flower that is born from lovesickness”. She highlights the Los Angeles-based artist without giving too many hints of her third studio album, for which she does not advance the title and which follows “Louder!” (2017) and “Mal de amores” (2022).

“My new album is very pop but also very urban and with another type of music”, the artist clarifies about her latest bet, recorded in a record time of 5 months, a period very different from the almost 5 years it took to see the “Lovesick” light.

Despite the fact that the urban genre has an undoubted influence on his style, it is no less true that inspiration also comes from relevant artists from his country such as Chavela Vargas, an exponent of Mexican ranchera music.

Reyes acknowledges that, in any case, “she loves to explore” different musical genres and that she is open to new things, because “each song is a story”.