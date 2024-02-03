His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that culture and arts are a common language between nations and peoples, and a sublime message that enriches dialogue, consolidates the meanings of coexistence and openness, and contributes to building societies on strong foundations of human values. They are an integral part of… It is integral to the emergence of human civilizations, and is an essential pillar of the requirements of sustainable development.

This came during the opening of His Highness, yesterday evening, the 12th edition of the “Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival”, organized by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Public Policy Research under the slogan “The Movement”, in the Al Jazira Al Hamra Heritage Village, with the participation of 106 artists from various countries of the world. It will continue until February 29th.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah praised the efforts of those in charge of the festival over the past years, and the distinguished and growing position of the “Ras Al Khaimah Art” Festival on the cultural and artistic agenda at the local, regional and international levels, which reflects the history of the emirate, its cultural and civilizational heritage, and its contributions to the human civilizations that have passed since then. The dawn of history, leading to its bright present and its solid cultural and national identity, which is embodied in the artistic and creative works of the people of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness welcomed the artists and inspirations participating from various countries of the world in this unique cultural event, stressing Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to stimulate inspiring energies, invest in cultural and creative industries, and play an active role in enhancing the country’s position as a leading global destination for creative talents.

His Highness explained the emirate's commitment to enriching the cultural and artistic movement by supporting creators, nurturing the talented, and hosting cultural and artistic events and events, based on its belief that creative production in its various forms is an expression of the sophistication and culture of society, and a message that transcends the boundaries of time and place to reach future generations.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah made an inspection tour throughout the festival, where he viewed the artworks displayed, during which he listened to an explanation from the participating artists about the nature of their artworks.

The “Ras Al Khaimah Art” Festival, which is organized in one of the most beautiful historical sites in the emirate, “Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village,” which dates back to the 17th century, is a beacon for celebrating talented and creative people from different parts of the world, through a group of events, activities and workshops in many… Artistic fields, which consolidates the emirate’s position as a regional and global destination for art and human creativity.