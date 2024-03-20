His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received well-wishers of the blessed month of Ramadan at the Hospitality Council in Khuzam this evening.

His Highness accepted congratulations on this occasion from senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, businessmen, citizens and members of the Arab and Islamic communities who came to congratulate His Highness on the occasion of the holy month.

Everyone prayed to God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations with Yemen, goodness and blessings.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.