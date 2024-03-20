Finnish politicians are actively discussing the topic of nuclear weapons. The main question is this: since we are now in NATO, do we have the right to refuse to host the American nuclear arsenal on our territory? Many answer this question in the negative, while others, including President Alexander Stubb, answer positively. The majority of Finns, however, are against it, but it is not a fact that the country’s authorities will take their opinion into account. Details are in the Izvestia article.

Yes, no, yes, no

The point of view of the Finnish authorities regarding the delivery of nuclear weapons to the land of Suomi cannot be called unambiguous. Thus, in September 2023, the country's Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen, in an interview with Ilta-Sanomat, said that Finland, even after becoming a NATO member, would refrain from importing the most lethal arsenal into its territory. It would seem that the issue was closed, but Häkkänen immediately made it clear that in fact this was not the case. He added: “I will not speculate on different scenarios, but in general terms it is clear that Finland should not take any initiative to limit the implementation of NATO's nuclear deterrent. As long as hostile countries have nuclear weapons and use them to intimidate, threaten and achieve their political goals… It is necessary for NATO to have sufficiently reliable and capable nuclear deterrents.”

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen

On the occasion, Ilta-Sanomat noted that NATO's collective defense system has five components: conventional weapons, conventional warfare, nuclear deterrence, missile defense, space and cyber defense. “Under no circumstances should we be allowed to accept traditional NATO defense, but at the same time somehow downplay or separate nuclear defense. All parties must also take this very seriously when making political decisions,” Häkkänen said vaguely. Understand it as you wish…

On December 18, 2023, Finland and the United States signed an agreement, according to which the American military received access to military bases and transport routes in Suomi. Everyone wondered: does this agreement cover the import of American nuclear weapons? There is no 100% answer yet. According to Hyakkanen, the agreement does not seem to exclude the deployment of nuclear weapons, but at the same time it states that compliance with Finnish legislation remains a priority. Meanwhile, the “Atomic Energy Law” currently in force in Suomi prohibits the storage and transportation of nuclear weapons in Finland.

Last autumn and winter, debates raged in Finland regarding the approaching presidential elections. Different candidates have expressed different opinions on nuclear weapons. Former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, who ran for the Green Party, spoke unequivocally: in his opinion, such weapons should not exist on Finnish territory. “The established practice is that NATO stores US nuclear weapons in five European countries, and they can be used from these territories,” the former minister said. He added that there is no need to change the current “Atomic Energy Law” and that he personally, Haavisto, “would not declare our equipment as suitable for transporting nuclear weapons.”

A completely different position was expressed by the candidate from the Coalition Party, Alexander Stubb. “I don’t think that they will import or even want to place nuclear weapons on our territory on a permanent basis. However, in no case should the transport of nuclear weapons through our territory be limited in the event of a difficult situation,” Stubb said in an interview with MTV Uutiset. In his opinion, Finland could take a “more positive” view of the idea of ​​placing nuclear weapons on its territory, and, in general, he hopes for a “flexible” approach in this matter.

“US nuclear weapons are currently permanently located in Turkey, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium. Poland would like to get it, but I don’t know if they will succeed. We don’t want nuclear weapons on our territory, but we shouldn’t limit the deterrent that the United States has provided us,” Stubb argued vaguely. When Stubb was asked to clarify his words, he replied: “If we have to – and when we have to – practice the use of nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea region, Finland should not in any way interfere with this.”

And it pricks, and I want

Stubb said that if Finland is going to take advantage of the “NATO security umbrella,” then it must fully bear the costs of joining the alliance. “In these matters, extremes rarely work, that is, a kind of golden mean is needed. And for this, of course, it is worth contacting our military and the leadership of our defense forces, who are able to assess the situation. A lot is new for us. In my opinion, foreign policy should always be based on realism and values, not idealism or ideology. Such an era is already in the past. This also means that while we may not like nuclear weapons as such, the protection they provide should never be underestimated. Finland cannot be a dependent,” Stubb ranted.



Speaker of Parliament Jussi Hallaho, a presidential candidate from the right-wing radical True Finns party, which is part of the ruling coalition, generally stated that “one of the main tasks of the president will be to establish bilateral relations with our main allies – the United States and Great Britain. Halla-aho made it clear that if something happened he would not refuse to place American nuclear weapons on Finnish territory. “Finland would be a hypocrite and a freeloader if, on the one hand, it wanted to enjoy the security provided by collective defense and deterrence measures, but at the same time refused its key component – nuclear weapons,” the speaker said. However, he immediately hastened to add that the United States “is not interested in placing nuclear weapons in Finland.”

The chairman of the parliamentary defense commission, Jukka Kopra (Coalition Party), believes that this issue needs to be clarified “openly and widely.” In turn, commission member Mika Kari (Social Democratic Party) called Finland's current position as a country that abstains from nuclear weapons on its territory a good basis that should be adhered to in the future. According to Kari, placing American nuclear weapons near Russia would be unwise. Of course – at least that’s what it seemed at first! – Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is also the head of the National Coalition, dotted the i's on this issue.

In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, he said that Finnish authorities currently do not see an immediate threat of attack from Russia. At the same time, according to Orpo, “we must effectively deter Russia from aggression against Europe.” The Finnish prime minister assures that “this is a country that has changed deeply, has become extremely aggressive,” and “against such a threat we cannot rely only on US help.” Orpo added that his country is ready for a potential conflict, because it can, if necessary, mobilize at least 800 thousand reservists. At the same time, Orpo emphasized that Finland does not intend to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory. In his opinion, nuclear weapons already deployed in other NATO countries are sufficient to ensure security.



A situation of strategic uncertainty

However, in early March, the Prime Minister announced that this year Finland is obliged to make a decision: whether to allow the transit of nuclear weapons through its territory or not. “Finland has already decided when applying to join NATO that there will be no restrictions on membership, but the details have yet to be decided,” the Prime Minister added. According to him, the country's authorities have several options: either leave the current “Law on Nuclear Energy” unchanged, or make amendments to it, or issue a new legislative act. According to Orpo, a decision on this issue will be made by the fall.

As for Stubb, during his first press conference after his inauguration, he said: “NATO gives us three deterrents through our membership.” Stubb explained that he was referring to the military personnel, ammunition and “nuclear deterrent” provided by the United States. The President admitted that Finnish legislation currently prohibits the import, manufacture, storage and detonation of nuclear charges on Finnish territory. However, he also recalled that the authorities have the power to correct the legislation.

In March, NATO exercise Nordic Response-24 took place in Scandinavia, in which Finland and Sweden participated for the first time as official members of the alliance. On March 7, the progress of the exercise was inspected by Alexander Stubb, who arrived there together with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. Stubb arrived in northern Norway on his first trip abroad since he was sworn in as Finland's head of state and supreme commander on March 1. During the press conference, Stubb and Stere were asked how serious they considered the “Russian threat.”



To this, Stubb replied that the ongoing exercises “are related to Article 5 of the NATO Charter (on mutual assistance) and deterrence.” According to the newly appointed Finnish president, the Nordic Response 24 maneuvers “send a signal to Moscow that the alliance will be able to respond to a possible Russian attack.” However, the president immediately added that he personally does not think that “this will happen.” In turn, Støre noted that he does not consider Russia “a direct military threat to Norway,” but, in his opinion, “the need for preparation remains.”

As for the opinion of ordinary Finns, judging by a November 2023 survey, 38% of respondents would allow the transportation of nuclear fuel through Suomi. Only every fifth citizen of this country approves of storing nuclear weapons on Finnish soil. In this regard, political scientist Maxim Reva told Izvestia that when making a decision on this issue, the Finnish authorities will primarily be guided by the wishes of Washington, and not by the opinion of the population. “The current Finnish elite is absolutely Atlanticist. Pragmatists in the spirit of Urho Kekkonen and Mauno Koivisto have long since disappeared there. The same Stubb sacrifices the interests of Finland proper to the notorious “Atlantic unity,” because anyone understands that the appearance of nuclear weapons in Suomi will sharply worsen the security situation in this country,” notes the political scientist.

He adds that making corrections to the current version of the Finnish Atomic Energy Law does not mean that nuclear weapons will be immediately brought into the country. “However, this will become a sword of Damocles hanging over Finland. And this is absolutely not the security that the Finns were told about when they argued the need to join NATO. The common people found themselves hostage to geopolitical games and unscrupulous politicians whom they had the imprudence to trust. And this, in fact, is the price of modern Western democracy – to do it not as the people want, but as the overseas uncle orders,” concludes Maxim Reva.