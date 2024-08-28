Bottas’ Memories of Monza

In the space of a week you go from a weekend to forget about to one that could offer greater hope for the future. Sauberthe only team still stuck in last place in the Constructors’ World Championship without any points scored after fifteen races. We therefore arrive at Monzaa path that has often smiled upon Valtteri Bottas over the course of his F1 career, with the Finn finishing on the podium four times during his time at Mercedes, in addition to two excellent fourth places at the wheel of the Williams.

More Hope: Here’s Why

An overall experience that could therefore help the team in the difficult task of reaching the top-10, considered difficult even by the interested party despite the favorable points that could present themselves to the Swiss team in the Temple of Speed: “This week we head to Monza with the aim of putting the difficult weekend in Zandvoort behind us and making a step forward in our performance. – he declared – As one of the longest-running races on the calendar, the Italian Grand Prix is ​​always a special event, with the cheering of the fans being heard from inside the cockpit and the fans always putting on a great show. I have enjoyed racing here over the years and I look forward to doing so again this weekend. There is a lot of work going on at the base and everyone is busy turning our season around: Let’s hope the track suits our car betterallowing us to extract something more from our package and be in competitive shape, to try to bring home the first points of the season”.

Guanyu believes it too

A trust also shared by his teammate Zhou Guanyulast in Holland in a weekend full of difficulties for him and for the house of Hinwil: “Zandvoort was a tough race to digest, but now it’s behind us and we’re returning to Italy with the aim of turning the page, given that this weekend marks the end of a long and intense European season. – he added – I think that things should be better in Monzaon a very different track to Zandvoort, which should also be less affected by the extreme conditions. The race in Monza is undoubtedly unique, for its rich history and the endless energy of the fans. This weekend, the task remains the same: to work on our performance and get the most out of the car”.