The starting grid of MotoGP 2025 is now almost completely defined. This morning, in fact, one of the last available slots was filled, even though it had already seemed practically certain for a few weeks that Fermin Aldeguer’s future would be at Gresini Racing.

The Spanish rider, a rising star in Moto2 with Luca Boscoscuro’s Speed ​​Up team, who to be honest is having a season that has been a little below expectations this year (even though he has achieved two victories), had already signed an agreement with Ducati at the beginning of the year and now the Borgo Panigale company has decided to support him for the next two years with the Faenza team, with which it has extended the collaboration relationship for the 2026 season as well.

“I’m delighted to join the Gresini family, it’s an incredible opportunity to make my MotoGP debut with this fantastic team, where great riders have raced and with the best bike on the grid. I hope to adapt quickly to the GP24, we’ll have to take it one step at a time, but I’m really looking forward to being in Valencia for the first tests next year. Thanks to Nadia and Gigi for their trust, it will be rewarded”, said Aldeguer.

Fermin Aldeguer, SpeedUp Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Family is the concept on which our team is based and in general our history in the world championship. It is a great pleasure for us to welcome one of the most promising young riders in the Championship and it will be our task to protect him and help him grow until the results that have always distinguished us. He will be with us for the next two seasons and Ducati will also remain in our garage at least until 2026. So we are doubly happy, welcome Fermin!”, added Nadia Padovani, owner of Gresini Racing.

“We are really happy to be able to continue our collaboration with the Gresini family until 2026. The team led by Nadia has achieved important goals in recent years, demonstrating all its strength and professionalism. Team Gresini Racing has also managed to bring success to several riders, some very young. For this reason, we are sure it is the ideal structure to welcome Fermín Aldeguer and accompany him in his MotoGP debut. I would like to thank Nadia and the entire Gresini family once again. We can’t wait to experience other important emotions together”, concluded Gigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse.

At present, there are still three free spots on the grid, although the only thing missing is the official announcement of the names of the recipients. The second Honda of Team LCR should be entrusted to rookie Somkiat Chantra, who will make the jump from Moto2. The renewed Pramac Racing, which will make the switch from Ducati to Yamaha next year, should instead rely on the experience of the pair formed by Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller.