León loses his super-grandfather. Saturnino de la Fuente, the oldest man in the world, passed away this Tuesday, January 18, around 11:00 in the morning.

The grandfather of the province, and of the whole world, has lost his life at the age of 112 years. “Almost at the gates of the 113 years that we were going to celebrate on the 8th,” laments Bernerdo, the son-in-law of the deceased.

And it is that León’s grandfather would be 113 years old on February 8, although official records say he was born on the 11th of that month, he always maintained that his birthday was on the 8th and he always celebrated it that way. And always surrounded by his family.

The burning chapel with his remains will be installed this Tuesday at the Serfunle funeral home in the capital of León.

A happy life



On April 29, 1933, he married Antonina Barrio, with whom he had seven daughters and one son. A shoemaker by profession, he settled in Puente Casto and only left his job to enjoy his family and his great passion. Saturnino was one of the founders in 1927 of the Puente Castro soccer team, where he played as a center forward.

His routines were always the same, lazy when getting up, he relied in recent years on his daughter Angelines, who pampered him and took care of him without separating from him. And despite the fact that the health situation did not accompany him in recent years, Saturnino from León continued his life with energy, but above all with the desire that hugs return to his house.

Saturnino spent the last years of his life with Angelines in the capital of León, although he lived his entire life in Puente Castro, where he had his business and the team he loved. Great football fan, although years ago he had changed the stands for the sofa at home.

Guinness record



When asked about the secret of his longevity, he answered with two recipes: “a quiet life… and not harming anyone.” And since September 10, 2021 he held the Guinness record as the oldest man in the world.

Saturnino was officially born on February 11, 1909, although he has always maintained that he was born on February 8 and chooses to celebrate his birthday on that date. The previous record holder lived to 112 years and 279 days.

The title of the oldest person currently living belongs to Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who is already 118 years old. The oldest person to have ever lived was Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to be 122 years and 164 days.