The great Veronese event dedicated to the world of two wheels has just ended with an unexpected success with the public, despite the difficulties and restrictions made necessary by the health situation in constant and continuous emergency.

Unfortunately, an event with limited ranks among exhibitors, which however did not discourage enthusiasts, riders and the public who crowded the eight pavilions of this edition of the Motor Bike Expo. Many exclusive events for a 360 ° experience, a unique opportunity to closely admire the novelties that the manufacturers offer for next season. Motor Bike Expo is an event without borders, where all trends meet and merge: custom, off-road, tourism, scooter, race replica, any enthusiast has his own dedicated space and the possibility of interacting directly with the producers of special parts or components.

The staff of Ideal Gomme Eventi has been committed on many fronts: from the promotion of Racing and Street tires dedicated to motorcycles for any intended use, from speed to off-road, from tourism to urban and custom up to the novelty of tires aimed at the world. of bikes, both electric and muscle. Great success and attention, not only for the Scorpion line specific for all types of mountain bikes, but also for the high-performance P Zero and Cinturati.

Thanks to the direct entry into this sector, a close collaboration was born with the Bikel company, a Treviso-based company that receives great attention among e-bikes; a huge success especially for the full suspension Rock 165 ++ equipped with the specific and aggressive Scorpion E-Bike Hyperwall.

The main event and culmination of the event was on Saturday with the awards ceremony of the past edition of the Pirelli Cup: Alex Bernardi for the 1000 class, Niccolò Castellini for the 600 class and the respective Nuova M2R and Speed ​​One Racing teams, the winners of the event. by Massimiano Damiani representing the Milanese tire manufacturer.

Luca Raggi of Ideal Gomme Racing said: “It was wonderful to experience this Fair despite the difficult period and in the absolute respect of safety protocols. Motor Bike Expo has become an international event and every year it always reserves new surprises. The proximity of the public and their enthusiasm is contagious. These have been hectic days, many have come to visit us to get information on the Pirelli Cup, the desire to motorcycles and to race is great and it is nice to read in the eyes of all these enthusiasts the enthusiasm that We will also try to make it always accessible to everyone to experience a season as protagonists in an important and professional context that is suitable for everyone. We are particularly keen to make this possible “.

“We are sure to offer our riders a prestigious championship with great technical implications, pure competition and prestigious results. Pirelli Cup is designed to be experienced and enjoyed by any rider, both for those entering competitions for the first time, to the rider who wants to emerge or to those who already have an important sporting background. Pirelli Cup was born from the Pirelli experience gained over many years in the most prestigious motorcycle competitions, from the exclusive supply of tires used in the SBK World Championship and from the results obtained on all circuits all over the world”.

“A special thanks also to all the partners who have chosen to be present with great enthusiasm and share this new adventure with us throughout the racing season. They are important companies and prestigious technical partners, we will soon let you know in detail. a series of special initiatives that will involve all the riders and teams and that will make it even more exclusive to be part of the Pirelli Cup 2022. The Pirelli technical area and the Village where you can relax or enjoy Chef Chantal’s specialties will be even more captivating, with a new livery and lots of surprises “.

“The collaboration continues with important local companies such as Tittarelli, a food supplier, Bee Drunk for all beverages, the excellent Caffè Poli of Imola, the Cesaroni Winery and the delicious Flea Beer. A season to be experienced, race after race emotion. after emotion “.

Very welcome the presence of Fabien Narizuka in representation of Shoei, Rosario Forte for the X Forte brand, now a historic partner of the championship, Cristian Priami, CEO of Viruspower and Guglielmo Tarizzo for Gullyracing.

A heartfelt thanks also to the partners who were not able to intervene directly and personally at the awards ceremony: Gianni Landru of IRC, Alessio Chiti of Magigas and Filippo Chiarelli for Promoracing.

The now historic partnership with 666Carbon, a Treviso-based company specialized in the supply of fairings and components for the racing world, has also been renewed, thanks to the passion and support of Alessandro Trentin.

Special thanks to Cepitaas, Resett Engineering, Adriatica Chiusure, Deaform, Edafos, Informinds, Metaldesi and Cav Aldo Ilari.

The time is approaching to finally start the engines. The first tests are almost upon us, the drivers and teams are working hard to arrive ready and competitive for the first round of the season. In the next few days we will publish the entry list of both 1000/600 categories with the registered drivers, the race numbers and the categories to which they belong.

Pirelli Cup 2022, a Championship characterized by contagious enthusiasm, pure passion, for a racing season that promises to be full of emotions and many battles on the track. All updates on the site dedicated to the Pirelli Cup.