Satellite photos of an area near Mariupol show a mass cemetery that has been expanded in recent weeks with more than 200 new graves for victims of the battle in the besieged port city, according to the American company Maxar.

The images, released by Maxar on Thursday, show an existing cemetery in Mangush, about 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, on April 3. The new graves are in four rows along the road. They are each about 85 meters long.

Examination of satellite images of the area from mid-March to mid-April has indicated that the expansion began between March 23 and 26, Maxar said. According to media reports, Russian soldiers are bringing bodies of people who died in Mariupol to this location.