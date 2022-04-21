2022 is a big year for Borderlands fans. A couple of weeks ago Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spin-off that has been well received by all. Now, during his panel at Pax East, Gearbox revealed that a new installment of Tales From the Borderlands It will arrive this year.

Announced by Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, the new Tales From the Borderlands game will be available sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, that is all the information there is at the moment. The manager promised that in the summer, probably during Summer Game Fest, more details about this title will be released.

“New adventure, new characters, new stories. All NEW Tales from the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K.”

What has been confirmed is that this title will be developed by Gearbox and published by 2K. Let’s remember that the original Tales From the Borderlands was handled by Telltale Games and, although this company has returned to some extent, they are no longer the same studio they once were.

Editor’s Note:

This is great news. For fans, Tales From the Borderlands was one of the best experiences in this world, so seeing a new installment of this type will be interesting, especially considering that it will be Gearbox who develops this title.

