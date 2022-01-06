Sassello – Due to the malfunctioning of the gas stove, a 50-year-old and his 82-year-old father they were intoxicated while they were in the cellar of their home, a second home. It happened last night in Sassello. The alarm was raised by neighbors who perceived a strong smell of gas and called the fire brigade.

The soldiers of the Red Cross and the auto-medics also intervened. When the rescuers arrived, the two men were conscious. They were transported to the San Paolo hospital in Savona for investigations. For the 50-year-old it was necessary to transfer to the hyperbaric chamber of San Martino in Genoa. In the meantime, the firefighters have taken steps to secure the house, an intervention that took several hours.