Coronavirus infections continue to rise and set record numbers day after day in the Region of Murcia. This Wednesday, January 5, it again surpassed the day with the most cases since the start of the pandemic. Health reported a total of 5,520 positives in the last 24 hours.

Of the total infections, 1,785 correspond to Murcia, 770 to Cartagena, 315 to Lorca, 239 to Molina de Segura, 180 to Alcantarilla, 148 to Yecla, 121 to Caravaca De la Cruz, 121 to Cieza, 120 to Águilas, 119 to Torre Pacheco, 103 to Totana, 101 to Jumilla, 95 to Fuente Álamo, 89 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 84 to Mula, 82 to San Javier, 77 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 69 to Abarán, 63 to Santomera, 57 to Mazarrón, 56 to Alhama de Murcia, 56 to Cehegín, 56 to La Unión, 54 to Puerto Lumbreras, 53 to Ceutí, 52 to Archena, 45 to Los Alcázares, 45 to Moratalla, 41 to Bullas, 38 to Beniel, 34 to Blanca, 31 to Fortuna. The rest are distributed in various municipalities.

In addition, the latest epidemiological balance leaves another black day in the Community. The pandemic claimed six fatalities on Wednesday. They are four men and two women of 90, 89, 87, 76, 81 and 57 years old, two from health area II (Cartagena), one from area III (Lorca), one from area VI (Vega Media del Segura) , and two from area VII (Murcia East). The total number of deaths has risen to 1,854 since the start of the health crisis.