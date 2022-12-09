The former striker of the Brazilian national team towards the possible semi-final against Argentina.

This evening the two quarter-finals Croatia-Brazil and Holland-Argentina will be staged. Two matches of the World Cup that could see the two South American rivals par excellence reach the semifinals: the green and gold formation and theAlbicelestial. And so here it is Fredformer historic Brazilian striker, speaking a Central da Copafrom Globe TVas pointed out by ESPNhe had his say on the hypothetical race without hiding what he would like to see for that challenge.

Clearly lined up for a victory for Brazil, Fred he would like even more: “I can’t wait for Brazil-Argentina to be played, I want this as the semifinal of the World Cup”, said the former striker with great enthusiasm and also confidence in the green-gold and the national team Albicelestial. “In fact, I will say more. I want chaos, even a few shots. But above all the signature (plays) of Neymar and… Messi who bursts into tears”. See also Qatar World Cup: now yes, Fifa confirms artists for the inauguration

Harsh words from the former striker who was a member of the Selecao in 2014, after having also participated in the 2006 World Cup.

December 9, 2022 (change December 9, 2022 | 09:15 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fred #hypothetical #BrazilArgentina #World #Cup #Messi #cry