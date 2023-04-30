The illusion of being able to leave San Siro with points in his pocket doesn’t hurt Maurizio Sarri’s mood that much, who analyzes the 3-1 defeat against the Nerazzurri thus: “In the key moment of the match we became compliant, conceding goals soft way. I didn’t like the phase of the game in which Inter shouted at us. At 1-0 we didn’t concede much and we could have even doubled. But we dropped in the last 20′. I had the feeling that the Inter have a different engine capacity than us, so we still need to grow to get to that level. If someone at the beginning of the year had told us that at this point in the championship we would have been second we would have all been happy, we have to start from this and be confident”.