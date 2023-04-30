The second evacuation plane from Sudan has arrived in the UAE, carrying 136 passengers from the UAE, diplomats and nationals from 9 countries.

The second evacuation plane will carry the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women, whom the state places on top of its priorities, within the framework of humanitarian efforts and the UAE’s established values ​​in promoting international solidarity and cooperation. The UAE will host them on its territory and provide them with all services prior to their transfer to their countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s commitment to providing aid and assistance to countries in times of need, pointing to work with its partners and the international community to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people.

It is noteworthy that an evacuation plane arrived yesterday in the UAE, carrying a number of citizens and nationals of 16 countries coming from Sudan, which has been witnessing clashes since the middle of this month.