The Biancoceleste coach is satisfied despite the defeat: “I haven’t always seen what we did tonight”

Despite the defeat at San Siro, Maurizio Sarri is satisfied with the performance of his Lazio: “We had a good match, with a bit more wait-and-see at first half and then an excellent recovery. We tried to equalize until the end.”

Key word: solidity – Immobile responded to Inter’s first advantage, signed by Bastoni. Then in the second half it was Skriniar who decided the match. Yet, it is precisely from the performance offered in the second half that Sarri wants to restart in view of the next matches: “The whole second half satisfied me. We played it as we had asked: openly and without fear. In the first half the opponents were good. to force us to defend lower, the team however showed a good solidity: we hope to give continuity to this compactness. ” Sarri’s key word is precisely this, solidity: “This is what we have to look for, because we often lacked it on a defensive level. In front, on the other hand, we have quality players who always allow us to come up with something”

A test case – For Sarri, the one against Inter was an important test in view of the next matches: “It was important to show solidity against such a strong team, what we did tonight I want to see continuously. The level of attention, application and aggressiveness of I haven’t always seen him tonight. ” And on the various line-up changes he replies: “It is not certain that by changing an interpreter you can have greater solidity”.

Market – On the possibility of reinforcing the squad, the coach replies with the usual frankness: “I don’t know honestly. I know that we are blocked by the liquidity index, but I don’t even understand what it is … (laughs). vice-Immobile? Not enough to complete the squad, something more is needed also in terms of numbers, because there are players who are not suited to play like this. A market is not enough for us, it would be important to start intervening so as not to have to do everything at once ” . Finally, a comment on his training choices, which have repeatedly led him to exclude talented performers: “I would like to let quality players play together, but we often conceded too many goals, so I also have to make different attempts to find the best solution “.

January 9, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 01:19)

