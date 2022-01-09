The structure of a building in Belo Horizonte began to give way this Sunday morning, 9, after heavy rains hit the capital and the entire state. The building is located in the Buritis neighborhood, west of the city. In photos and videos posted on social media, it is possible to see part of the wall collapse. The city hall reported that the Fire Department was called by one of the residents and that there are no casualties. For security reasons, residents were told to vacate the building early in the morning.

After a structural assessment on site, the Civil Defense found and reported that there was no damage to the building’s structures. Residents will be able to remain on site, although some parts of the structure will remain closed, such as the garage and the sports court.

According to the Civil Defense, Belo Horizonte registers a significant volume of rain, which potentiates occurrences of geological risk throughout the city. “It is very important that people redouble their attention, observe signs that may show the risk of walls and houses collapsing, landslides and, above all, do not remain in these places and look for a safe place,” the agency said.

In addition to the accident with tourists in Capitólio, since the afternoon of Friday, the 7th, the Minas Gerais Fire Department responded to other calls caused by the rains in the state, such as the dam dike near Belo Horizonte that also overflowed on Saturday. and hit the BR-040 region, in addition to landslides and people stranded.

