The Biancoceleste coach on the eve of the match against Genoa: “The project is to build a young team that can grow over time. Nobody knows where it will lead us, but these are the lines.”
Two games to be fully exploited to get to the belay in a better ranking position than the current one. Tomorrow Genoa at the Olimpico, on Wednesday Venice the opponents to face to restart after the sixth defeat in the league, suffered on Sunday in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. Maurizio Sarri believes in it, also because this time his Lazio will not play after a Europa League match. “We have two opposing average points between the games that follow the cup Thursday and the others. Our problem is that. If we had had the same performance after the Europa League matches, we would now have 7-8 points more in the standings. It is an unconscious problem, after the European matches the team arrives badly at the next championship match. This is not the case when there are midweek league matches. It is not that the commitment is lacking, the application is always there, but the results are these. And being an unconscious problem it is not easy to find the solution either. Then we are not even a team that manages to win even when it does not deserve it. What do I expect from the match against Genoa? Let the team play, because lately they haven’t always done so ”.
Long-term project
–
On Tuesday at the Christmas dinner, Lotito made official the manager’s contract renewal. Sarri comments like this. “The project is to build a young team that can grow over time. Nobody knows where this project will take us, but these are the lines. Also in Naples there was the same type of situation for me, there the growth took place faster “. With these premises, it is harmful, according to Sarri, to set short-term goals. “There is no need to talk about Champions, also because in recent years Lazio have hit it only once and in a historical moment in which Milan and Inter were in difficulty. We must not exaggerate with the goals to pursue. The only objective that the players must have is to eliminate their defects ”. Some are succeeding faster than others. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence – underlines Sarri – that the best performance is for three players, Pedro, Basic and Zaccagni, who weren’t there last year. For those coming from outside it is easier to perceive the change than for those who have been here for many years ”.
December 16, 2021 (change December 16, 2021 | 15:25)
