Two games to be fully exploited to get to the belay in a better ranking position than the current one. Tomorrow Genoa at the Olimpico, on Wednesday Venice the opponents to face to restart after the sixth defeat in the league, suffered on Sunday in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. Maurizio Sarri believes in it, also because this time his Lazio will not play after a Europa League match. “We have two opposing average points between the games that follow the cup Thursday and the others. Our problem is that. If we had had the same performance after the Europa League matches, we would now have 7-8 points more in the standings. It is an unconscious problem, after the European matches the team arrives badly at the next championship match. This is not the case when there are midweek league matches. It is not that the commitment is lacking, the application is always there, but the results are these. And being an unconscious problem it is not easy to find the solution either. Then we are not even a team that manages to win even when it does not deserve it. What do I expect from the match against Genoa? Let the team play, because lately they haven’t always done so ”.