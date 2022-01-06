The anesthetist who participated in the liposculpture of Sara Gómez, the neighbor of Alcantarilla who died on January 1, warned the surgeon during the intervention of a sudden drop in the patient’s tension, as well as that the extracted fat was blood-colored. This is stated in an appearance that he made before the Ministry of Health about two weeks after the operation, which is why the family lawyer, Ignacio Martínez, lawyer for the Patient Defender Association, presented this past Wednesday an extension of the complaint, where he claims that this sanitary be called to declare as being investigated. In these statements, the anesthetist assures that he even urged the surgeon to stop the intervention for these reasons.

The anesthesiologist’s statements are in contradiction, according to the lawyer in statements to LA VERDAD, with the content of the report that he himself had previously made and that “was attached to the medical record” where he indicated that the intervention had taken place with “absence of complications ”. Before the Ministry, however, he explained that after four and a half hours of operation, an hour before it was completed, he had to administer drugs to combat the hypotension detected in the patient. “They are totally incompatible information,” said the lawyer.

For this reason, the prosecution considers that the anesthetist “had sufficient knowledge that the patient was being injured, that she was bleeding, and did not do enough to stop the operation. We believe that he should have done more to stop this and that he would have been sent to the hospital earlier, since the patient’s constant control after the operation was his responsibility.

Sara Gómez died after spending almost a month admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she entered with serious damage to multiple organs such as kidneys, liver, colon, lungs, intestine and duodenum. The surgeon appeared this Wednesday in the Cartagena investigating court, which has deprived him of his passport and has prohibited him from leaving Spain as precautionary measures.