Weekend of competitions in La Liga. Saturday off to the twentieth day of the championship. The match between Levante and Mallorca will open the round. The leaders Real host Valencia at the Bernabeu: kick-off at 21. The Blancos are back from 3-1 in the Copa del Rey with the little Alcoyano, a third-tier club. In the first game of the new year, Ancelotti’s team lost the derby against Getafe: 1-0 in the 90th minute, Unai’s goal was decisive. It is the second knockout of the season in La Liga for Real. Bordalás’ men beat Cartagena in the Cup and lost the match against Espanyol in the league.

LATEST RESULTS – Real leads La Liga with 46 points. Sevilla chase five points further behind. The balance of Ancelotti’s team says fourteen wins, four draws and two defeats. Before Getafe, the last knockout in the league was dated 3 October against Espanyol. A streak of eleven consecutive useful results stopped. In the Champions League, the Blancos finished group D in first place, while Inzaghi’s Inter was second. And in the second round they will challenge Paris Saint Germain. Valencia are currently ninth with 28 points. After a complicated start to the season, Maxi Gomez and his teammates had lined up seven games without defeat. Then the stop against Vicente Moreno’s team.

PREVIOUS – There are 195 total comparisons between Real and Valencia. The precedents are all in favor of the Galacticos. They even got almost double the successes of their opponents: 102 against 53, 40 draws. In the first leg at Mestalla, Ancelotti’s team won 1-2: Vinicius and Benzema scored, Hugo Duro for Bordalás’s men. In their ten most recent matches, Valencia have only beaten the Blancos twice, with Madrid six wins and two draws. Valencia’s most recent success came on 8 November 2020: 4-1 with a hat-trick from Carlos Soler and an own goal from Varane. Overcoming the Galacticos in front of their audience remains very complicated. It’s been 14 years since the last time: Valencia succeeded in 2008. On Saturday they will try to dispel the Bernabeu taboo.

