Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sarah Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Office of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said that the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the difficult winter weather in refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq, as well as help the less fortunate in Egypt and Africa, through Raised donations of $10 million to provide warmth for 100,000 families of refugees, displaced and needy people in the Arab world and Africa. She indicated that the UAE, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stands at the forefront of countries that support the causes of humanitarian peoples, as it makes great and tangible efforts in humanitarian work, based on the charitable approach that has been established It has been since its establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Al-Nuaimi added: “The campaign will raise $10 million to help the displaced, refugees and disadvantaged groups in the Arab region and Africa, and this assistance will include providing material subsidies to refugees and displaced persons in the region, in addition to providing all the basic supplies and needs that the less fortunate groups need to face the harsh winter cold, such as Blankets, blankets, winter clothes and heating appliances, and the “UNHCR” and the “Regional Network of Food Banks” distribute this aid to all beneficiaries. The Director of the Office of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives indicated that the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” campaign is a campaign The most beautiful winter in the world, it represents above all the values ​​of the people of the Emirates, who used to extend a hand of goodness to all and not forget the peoples negatively affected by the cold of winter. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the regional network of food banks on the one hand, and outstanding young content creators in the Arab region On the other hand, in order to achieve the greatest impact of humanitarian action towards the most needy groups, especially in the winter season. She added that the “Let’s Make Their Winter Warmer” initiative reaffirms the values ​​of the people of the Emirates and the well-established culture of charitable and humanitarian work in the unforgettable UAE, while celebrating its most beautiful natural and tourist attractions in its warm winter, those who suffer from the winter cold of refugees and displaced persons, and because it is not satisfied with its success in supporting the sector It also combines it with success in supporting humanitarian work in the world as well, launching practical initiatives that reach those in direct need, and working in cooperation with international and regional organizations and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work, especially young people, to provide their needs and improve their lives.