For the unvaccinated, the risk of hospitalization in intensive care for Covid is 25.7 times higher than that calculated among vaccinated with boosters. And the risk of death is 26.2 times higher than in those who took the three doses. This is one of the data that emerges from the latest update of the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on the Covid epidemic in Italy.

The gap is even wider if we consider the over 80 group: “By calculating the hospitalization rate (in the 80+ group) in the period 19 November-19 December for the unvaccinated (712.7 hospitalizations per 100,000), it can be seen that this is about 9 times higher than vaccinated with a full course of less than 120 days (80.7 hospitalizations per 100,000) and about forty-two times higher than vaccinated with an additional / booster dose (17.0 hospitalizations per 100,000). ‘Iss – In the same period (in the 80+ range) the rate of ICU admissions of unvaccinated people is about thirteen times higher than for vaccinated with full cycle within 120 days and about 48 times higher than for vaccinated with additional dose / booster. Analyzing the death rate (in the 80+ range), in the period 12 November – 12 December in the unvaccinated it is about nine times higher than in vaccinated with a full cycle within 120 days and 74 times higher than in vaccinated co n additional dose / booster “.

INTENSIVE ADMISSION RATE – The rate of hospitalization in intensive care is “23.1 per 100 thousand for the unvaccinated” and falls to 0.9 per 100 thousand for those vaccinated with boosters, the report emerges. The document also reports the rate of hospitalization in intensive care for those vaccinated for more than 120 days – equal to 1.5 per 100 thousand – since it drops to 1 per 100 thousand for those vaccinated for less than 120 days.

INFECTIONS AND DEATH – The numbers are close to a million infections in 2 weeks in Italy. “During the period 20 December 2021 – 2 January 2022, 934,886 new cases were reported, of which 721 died”, reads the update of the extended ISS report.

REINFECTIONS – From 24 August 2021 to 5 January 2022, “Covid” 36,082 cases of reinfections were reported, equal to 2% of the total number of notified cases. In the last week, an increase in the percentage of reinfections has been observed, which rises to 3.1 % of total cases reported compared to 2.4% of the previous week “. The experts also explain that “the likelihood of contracting reinfection is higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated with at least one dose and in health workers than the rest of the population”.

“The data shown refer mainly to the circulation of the Delta variant”, points out the ISS. But “up to December 13, each week reinfections represented about 1% of the total number of notified cases. In the last two weeks, although the figure is still in the consolidation phase, an increase in the percentage of reinfections has been observed which has risen from 2, 4% in the previous week to 3.1% in the last week. This increase is probably attributable to the increase in circulation of the Omicron variant in Italy “. A recent study published in the United Kingdom by Imperial College has for example “highlighted how the circulation of the Omicron variant is associated with a relative risk of reinfection of 5.41 times higher than the Delta variant”.

STRONG INCREASE OF CONTAGIONS AMONG THE HEALTHCARE – “The percentage of cases among health workers compared to the rest of the population has been increasing for two weeks”. “Following the initiation of booster doses, there was a decrease in the percentage of cases, but in the last two weeks there has been a sharp increase in the number of cases reported among healthcare professionals (9,759 versus 3,436 the previous week), and the percentage of cases out of the total reported cases increased from 1.8% in the previous week to 2.1% “, reads the update.