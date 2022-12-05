Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, said that the “Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue” represents an important opportunity to develop solutions to the most important challenges facing the space sector, and to enhance international cooperation. Which reflects positively on daily life around the world and the future of humanity.
Her Excellency stressed that international cooperation is crucial for the peaceful exploration of space, and for benefiting from its unlimited potential.
This came in her Excellency’s speech during the inauguration of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, which is the first of its kind in the world, and will last for two days, with the wide participation of more than 300 decision makers and representatives of space agencies, ministers and international specialized companies from more than 47 countries.
Her Excellency Al Amiri stressed that the global awareness of the fundamental impact represented by climate change makes uniting efforts necessary, through knowledge and technological cooperation, which plays a decisive role in supporting future efforts to confront this global challenge.
Her Excellency referred to the great changes that the world has witnessed, and the entry of new players into the space sector, and said: “We have moved from a bipolar world in a previous historical period to a new reality in which 70 countries have the ability to use space.”
Her Excellency drew attention to the growing and important role of the private sector in the development of the space sector, and in the areas of security and defense technology, stressing that “there is no excuse for anyone to be late in participating in the challenges posed by the new space age.”
Her Excellency said that the changes did not come overnight, but rather as a result of a slow shift in dynamics and a change in priorities, and the most important part of our international legislation, which is the Outer Space Treaty, dates back to 1967.
Her Excellency added that the role of the private sector is extremely important in achieving the sustainability of space, and that the Abu Dhabi Dialogue plays a major role in this context. For the next generations.
Her Excellency stressed that the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue is an important opportunity to develop partnerships in the space sector, enhance global cooperation in all areas related to space, and promote sustainable economic development, which is reflected in the main objectives of the dialogue to come up with a unified vision to support space programs.
The UAE’s hosting of the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue establishes the world’s great confidence in the capabilities of national cadres, and reflects the extent of the contributions that national projects add in the space sector to serve humanity and benefit the global scientific community.
#Sarah #Amiri #Abu #Dhabi #Space #Dialogue #represents #opportunity #enhance #international #cooperation
Leave a Reply